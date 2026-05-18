Chief Secretary Anu Garg Confirms No Shortage of Petrol, Diesel & LPG

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Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg made it clear that there’s no fuel shortage in the state. After a high-level meeting to check on the petroleum situation, she reassured people in Odisha that supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG, and urea are stable everywhere.

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Given that, Garg asked everyone not to crowd fuel stations or panic. She stressed that every district has enough fuel right now. She also warned that anyone caught hoarding fuel to take advantage of the situation will face strict action. District Collectors have instructions to keep an eye on things and step in quickly if they spot violations.

Officials pointed out they’re working closely with major oil companies to keep distribution running smoothly. The government repeated that panic buying or spreading rumors could end up causing artificial shortages. So, people are strongly urged to stay calm and avoid that kind of behavior, making sure things keep running smoothly across Odisha.