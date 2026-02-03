Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivah Yojana to be launched from today in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivah Yojana to be launched from today in Odisha. The Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivah Yojana to be launched in Odisha today. The scheme will be launched at Maa Tara Tarani Pitha in Ganjam district.

The Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana will be launched by the Chief Minister from Ganjam.

The scheme’s eligibility criteria specify the groom’s age should be between 21 and 35 years, and the girl’s age should be between 18 and 35 years.

Beneficiaries will receive Rs 60,000, with the government covering all marriage expenses.

Around 200 couples are set to participate in the mass marriage ceremony.

The government aims to use this scheme to stop child marriage, curb dowry, support widow remarriage, and offer respectful wedding ceremonies to families that struggle financially.

