Odisha Chief Minister visits worksite of Trimetro Garments & Anadrone Systems in Khurda

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Bhubaneswar: The state government is determined to promote industrialization, create local employment opportunities and accelerate the growth of modern technology in Odisha and all kinds of support will be provided for this, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while visiting two major industrial establishments in Khurda district today.

The Chief Minister first visited the state-of-the-art garment manufacturing plant of Epic Group ‘Trimetro Garments India Pvt Ltd’ located in Kalibeti and later the premises of ‘Anadrone Systems’, a leading company in the field of defense and drone technology in Mundaamba and directly interacted with the team and employees working there.

During this visit, the Chief Minister first had a very close interaction with the employees of Trimetro Garments factory and inquired about their working methods and working environment.

The employees were very happy to receive the Chief Minister in their arms and shared their experiences that due to the industrial and employment-oriented initiatives of the state government, they no longer have to go to other states in search of livelihood. They feel proud and self-satisfied in being self-reliant in their own land. The employees told the Chief Minister that such garment industries are generating massive employment in the state and strengthening the economic condition of the common man.

Talking to the employees, the Chief Minister laid special emphasis on the development of ancillary facilities for the workers and employees at the industrial sites. The Chief Minister advised the managing authorities of the industrial establishments to focus on skill development of the youth of Odisha and give maximum priority to local employment.

The government will make all arrangements especially for the safety and convenience of the working women employees. Modern hostels will be built for the accommodation of the employees and EV bus services will be provided to make their daily commute easy, safe and environment-friendly.

In the coming days, many more such new industrial units will be set up in this area, which will open the door to new employment for the local youth and make the local economy more dynamic. The Chief Minister has promised that several ancillary industries can also be set up here based on these large industries.

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Giving a strong promise regarding the industrial prosperity and employment of Odisha, the Chief Minister said that the talented youth of our Odisha will no longer have to leave their families and homeland and go to other states as ordinary workers for their livelihood. Our government’s primary commitment is to provide them with respectable and best employment opportunities in Odisha itself. This conducive environment for industrialization in the state will give a new impetus to the local economy. The government is monitoring the progress of each project with great care and precision.

It is worth noting that Trimetro Garments is a company of the world-class garment manufacturing company EPIC Group. Trimetro has started its production in India for the first time.

The foundation stone for this company was laid on April 3, 2025. But in less than a year, it was inaugurated and production started. This industry is a testament to how fast the state government is implementing the industrialization process.

The plant, set up in Khordha, has been set up at a cost of Rs 376 crore. It has created about 7000 employment opportunities. Most of them are women. The company manufactures for the world-class fashion brand Uniqlo. This has put Odisha on the global fashion map.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister spoke to Anant Valotia, CEO of Anadrone Systems Private Limited, and congratulated him for the successful use of drone technology in Operation “Sindoor”. He appreciated the drone technology provided by the company for achieving 100 percent success in this operation. He spoke to the employees of the company and said that their advanced technical skills are further strengthening the security of the country and they are playing a special role in keeping the country safe. The Chief Minister said that this success is also a matter of pride for Odisha.

The Chief Minister saw various modern defense equipment being manufactured by this company. These include Aerial Targets, Target Launchers & Trailers, Ground Support Equipment and Ground Stations. He assured that all necessary support will be provided by the state government for the expansion of all these projects in the future.