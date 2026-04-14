Chief Minister Mohan Majhi touches feet of his teacher, announces Rs 20 crore for Jhumpura High School in Keonjhar

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Keonjhar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi attended the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Jhumpura High School, which also happens to be the school in which the Cm had studied, on Tuesday.

Attending the ceremony as the chief guest, CM Majhi has also announced a Rs 20 crore development package for Jhumpura High School in Keonjhar district. The CM said that this will aid in the improvement of the school. He announced that the school will soon have a 500-seater auditorium, a multi-storey academic building, indoor sports facilities, a boundary wall, and a dedicated bicycle stand, among other essential amenities.

The Chief Minister, who is an old student of Jhumpura High School, recalled the old days and felicitated teachers and paid homage to his mentors by touching their feet. In his speech, he said, “Not just as a former student, but as the Chief Minister of the state, I feel proud of my school today.”

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Attending the ceremony as the chief guest, Majhi also announced that irrigation facilities for the Jhumpura region will soon be strengthened as the Kanupur Dam project will be built soon further benefiting the local community.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had promised that Jhumpura High School would be among the best schools in Odisha.

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