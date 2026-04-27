Chief Minister Mohan Majhi to conduct mega road show in West Bengal

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reached West Bengal and is set to conduct marathon campaign for BJP candidates on Monday. He is conducting this marathon campaign to attract Odia voters and strengthen the party organization. The Chief Minister will hold a huge road show in Bagda constituency and seek votes for BJP candidates.

As per schedule, he is also set to attend a big public meeting organized in Rajarahata. At the meeting, he will interact with the odia diasporas living in West Bengal.

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It is worth noting that the 2nd phase of elections will be held for 142 seats in West Bengal on April 29. For this, the campaigning has ended on Monday evening. Voting will be held for 142 seats. For which all the parties are campaigning vigorously. Prime Minister Modi also conducted a road show, showing support for BJP party members on Sunday night.