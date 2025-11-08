Chief Minister Mohan Majhi reaches Nuapada, To conduct roadshow today

Advertisement

Nuapada: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reached Nuapada for campaign activities on Saturday. As per scheduled, CM Mohan Majhi will first visit Sundadei temple in Sunabeda Sanctuary.

He is also scheduled to conduct a road from Nuapada till Khariar in support of BJP candidate Jay Dholakia from 4pm in the afternoon till 8pm in the night.

CM Mohan will spend the night in Nuapada today.