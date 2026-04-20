Chief Minister Mohan Majhi performs ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’ on Akshaya Tritiya

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Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has performed the auspicious ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’ at ICAR-Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI) in Cuttack on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya today.

Cm Majhi reached the Institute early morning and participated in the ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’ after doing Puja and yangya. Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singhdeo was also present at the ceremony.

The state government has also arranged an state level Farmers’ Day ceremony today.

On this occasion, Chief Minster has also announced to provide CM Kisan Kharif assistance to eligible farmers.

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Akshaya Tritiya is considered as one of the sacred festival in Odisha. It is observed today with great religious fervour and cultural significance across Odisha. Regarded as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, it is widely believed that any activity initiated on this day brings unending prosperity, success, and good fortune.

On this day, the farmers across the state perform the traditional ritual of Akhi Muthi Anukula, symbolising the ceremonial beginning of the agricultural season. The farmers worship the mother earth then sow seeds in their fields, seeking divine blessings for a bountiful harvest.

Due to its strong association with agriculture, Akshaya Tritiya is often referred to as a farmers’ festival and holds immense importance in rural Odisha.

Apart from farmers, it also holds significance for the Odisha people for another reason. The construction of chariots for the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath also begins from this auspicious day.

Also Read: Akshaya Tritiya rituals begin Rath construction