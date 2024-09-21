Chief Minister Mohan Majhi in Keonjhar, holds ‘chai pe charcha’

Keonjhar: Chief minister holds ‘chai pe charcha’ talk program in Keonjhar district of Odisha. On the second day of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s visit to Keonjhar he went on a morning walk to Keonjhar Stadium. He said that he has the habit of walking in the morning since a long time. It cures diabetes and various diseases and urged people to maintain an exercise regime.

The CM further said that he himself was a football player. CM Mjhi has discussed various matters of concern with various departments of the district, including the District Collector for the improvement of the stadium.

The Chief Minister said that he has a desire to build a national level stadium in the district along with new stadiums in different parts of the district. As a result, national level players can be formed and can get national facilities in Keonjhar.