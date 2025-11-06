Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to campaign in Nuapada today

Advertisement

Nuapada: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit Nuapada on Thursday in order to campaign for Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jay Dholakia.

According to sources, CM Mohan Majhi will conduct a road show at 11 am to show support for the party candidate Jay Dholakia. Then he will join the campaign gathering.

Advertisement

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai will also attend the public meeting in Panchmapur. The campaigning of two Chief Ministers on one day shows how important the Nuapada by-elections are.

BJP candidate Jay Dholakia has campaigned in various panchayats starting from Boirivadi in Nuapada block. Jay said that people will bless and choose him for development of Nuapada.