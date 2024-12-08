Chief Minister Majhi to distribute additional paddy subsidy of Rs 800 to farmers at Bargarh

Bargarh: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will distribute the input subsidy to all the farmers of Odisha at Bargarh district today. The farmers will receive an additional Rs 800 per quintal for paddy over the prevailing Rs 2300 as the input subsidy.

The Kharif paddy procuration started from November 20 for this year. After the hike in the input subsidy for paddy the farmers will receive Rs 3100 as against the current price of Rs 2300 per quintal. The farmers who had received the paddy subsidy as per the old rates will be retrospectively given Rs 800 per quintal today.

The farmers will receive the subsidy difference as a means of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their bank accounts within 48 hours of paddy procuration. The paddy subsidies will be distributed in the districts of Puri, Sambalpur, Khurdha, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak to the farmers today.

On the other hand, security has been tightened for the visit of Chief Minister Majhi to Bargarh district. IG Himanshu Lal of Sambalpur, SP Prahlad Sahai Meena and a team of four ASP, 12 DSPs, 37 Inspectors, 53 SIs, 70 ASI along with 30 platoon of police force will be deployed.

The input subsidy is given to farmers to help them in the production of the crops that is for buying seeds, implements and irrigation facilities.