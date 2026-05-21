Chief Minister issues 8-point guidelines for petrol and diesel cost reduction

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Bhubaneswar: In view of the current West Asian situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested to reduce the cost of petrol and diesel in the country. Following the Prime Minister’s request, the Chief Minister halved the number of vehicles in his carcade and appealed to the public to reduce the cost of petrol and diesel.

In this context, today the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed Chief Secretary Anu Garg to take appropriate steps to reduce the consumption of petrol and diesel in government departments. For this, he has given an 8-point guideline.

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As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, various government level meetings, reviews, training, workshops etc. will be held in virtual mode unless absolutely necessary. Where physical presence is required, those officers and employees who require physical presence can join the meeting in person and others will join in virtual mode. Similarly, from June 1, 2026, it will be mandatory for all new two-wheelers and four-wheelers purchased in government offices to be electric vehicles (EVs). Purchase of petrol or diesel vehicles will be allowed based on special requirements. Similarly, from June 1, it will be mandatory for government four-wheelers taken on rent in government offices to be EVs. Senior officers who have been provided with government vehicles for personal official use will carpool among themselves, i.e. they will use only one vehicle for commuting. The amount of money for the use of government vehicles will also be halved accordingly. The Finance Department will issue guidelines within 15 days for which senior officers of which level can use government vehicles for personal use. Officers and employees will travel by bus or train while visiting distant places. The Finance Department has been asked to prepare guidelines on how officers who have their own electric vehicles can use them for government work. Electric bus or minibus services will be provided to employees to and from the places where government employees live in large numbers. All offices will take deliberate steps to reduce the monthly consumption of petrol and diesel by at least 10 percent for the movement of government vehicles.

The Chief Minister has directed that these guidelines be strictly followed by all government and non-government enterprises, institutions, universities, and societies in the state, starting from the State Secretariat.

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