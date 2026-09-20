Chief Minister inaugurates Odisha T20 League CM Trophy 2026 at Barabati Stadium

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Kataka: A new chapter has been added to Odisha’s sports history. The ‘Odisha T20 League CM Trophy 2026’ has been inaugurated at the historic Barabati Stadium in Kataka this evening.

“After football, kho-kho, kabaddi, and volleyball, cricket has now been included as the fifth sport in the Chief Minister’s Trophy; this initiative will not only identify rural cricketing talent across our 30 districts but also provide them with a new and grand platform to showcase their skills,” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today while inaugurating the tournament.

Stating that sports are no longer confined merely to competitions but have become a pathway to a successful career, the Chief Minister remarked that India’s sporting landscape has undergone a complete transformation over the last decade.

He noted that the current era of T20 and league cricket has created numerous opportunities for young players. The association of Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and Odisha’s ‘Swing Master’ Debashis Mohanty as ambassadors will serve as an inspiration for young players.

Expressing confidence, the CM noted that there is no dearth of talent or infrastructure in the state; therefore, by identifying the right talent, selectors will help produce many more national and IPL players from Odisha in the future.

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Majhi further stated that to strengthen sports infrastructure in the state, the government is constructing state-of-the-art stadiums across all 314 blocks at a cost of ₹4,124 crore. Additionally, a high-tech sports complex will be established at Gothapatana in Bhubaneswar. The government is also committed to the complete renovation of Barabati Stadium, aiming to transform it into one of the country’s premier sports venues.

The Chief Minister praised the Odisha Cricket Association’s initiative to establish an Under-14 cricket academy and extended his best wishes to all six participating teams, their captains, coaches, and sports enthusiasts.

Speaking on the occasion, former Indian international cricketer Suresh Raina recalled his last visit to Odisha, when he represented the Indian team against Sri Lanka at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium. He remarked that this initiative by the Odisha government is truly praiseworthy, noting that it would certainly encourage players to express their love for the sport and embrace cricket.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries and politicians including ruling party’s Chief Saroj Kumar Pradhan.