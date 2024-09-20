Chief Construction Engineer N V Harihara Rao in Vigilance scanner; Huge property including cash worth Rs 46.45 Lakh unearthed, check

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance has unearthed a huge property including cash worth Rs 46.45 Lakh from the possession of N V Harihara Rao, the Chief Construction Engineer of the Rural Works Circle in Balasore and his relatives.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Sri Rao and his family members:

One double storeyed building with area 2100 Sqft. over plot No. 4592 at Bhabinipur, Berhampur

One building with area 3000 Sqft. over plot No.284, at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar.

One 3-BHK Flat with area approx 1200 Sqft. located at Spectrum Green Apartment Flat No.205, 1st Floor, Baidyanathpur, Kamapalli,

2 suspected benami flats, 1 at Orchid Residency, Sundarpada, BBSR, and the other at Swastik Apartment, Baidyanathnagar, Berhampur.

5 high value homestead plots including 3 in Bhubaneswar, 1 in Berhampur and 1 in Badagumula, Ganjam.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/flats/Plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Cash Rs.46.45 Lakhs unearthed during search from house of his brother-in-law at Berhampur. Brother-in-law of Sri Rao is working as Govt. Doctor at Berhampur Jail. Source of such huge cash unearthed from the house of his brother-in-law is being verified

Deposits in Bank & Insurance etc. Rs.2.10 Crore.

Investment in Stocks/Mutual Funds worth Rs.1.32 Crore.

Gold ornaments weighing 510 gms & Silver 300 gms.

1 four wheeler & 1 two wheeler.

Rao is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the properties of the Chief Engineer, O/o Chief Construction Engineer, Rural works Circle, Balasore today i.e. 20.09.2024 at following 10 places in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Balasore, Keonjhar, and Phulbani;

Double storeyed building over plot No. 4592 at Bhabinipur, Berhampur.

Single storeyed building over plot No. 284, at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar.

3-BHK Flat located at Spectrum Green Apartment Flat No.205, 1st Floor, Baidyanathpur, Kamapalli, Berhampur.

Paternal house of Sri Rao located at Olenbatch Nagar, Phulbani.

Office chamber of Sri Rao located at RW Circle, Balasore.

Quarter of Sri Rao located at RW Circle Campus, Balasore.

His office chamber located at RW Circle, Keonjhar.

Residential Quarter of Sri Rao located at the RW Campus, Keonjhar.

House of his relative located at Tulasi Nagar, Berhampur.

House of his relative located at Shanti Nagar, Berhampur.

10 teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 11 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, 11 ASIs, and other supporting staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Further inquiry is in progress.