Chief Civil Supplies Officer demands Rs 1,30,000 bribe, apprehended by Odisha Vigilance

Balangir: The Chief Civil Supplies Officer (CCSO) of Balangir district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe. He has been identified as G. Prabhakara Patro.

Patro had demanded and taken bribe of Rs 1, 30, 000 from the complainant few days back for clearing his pending bills as well as in lieu of placement of new order. Today, Patro, while accepting the rest amount of bribe (Rs 50,000) was nabbed by the team of Odisha Vigilance.

The anti-corruption team recovered the entire bribe money from the possession of the accused CCSO and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at properties linked to Patro, namely at 1) Flat No 22 &23 , Surya Enclave, Suryanagar, Bhubaneswar 2) Market Complex at Balipadar, Buguda, Ganjam and 3) rented residential house at Flat No-2/14, Silicon Valley, Bolangir from DA angle.

Apart from Rs 50,000 bribe amount, further Rs 4,39,000 found during house search at residence in Balangir, and seized.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.16 dt.11.07.2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation is in progress against accused CCSO. Detailed report follows.