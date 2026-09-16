Chicken shop owner killed in attack over past enmity in Bhadrak

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Bhadrak: Chicken shop owner Laxmidhar Jena was killed and his son Parsuram Jena critically injured after they were allegedly attacked in Jena Sahi.

A chicken shop owner was killed and his son was left critically injured after a group allegedly attacked them over previous enmity in Jena Sahi under the limits of the Bhadrak Rural Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmidhar Jena. The group attacked the father and his son with glass bottles and a bhujali (large curved knife).

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Laxmidhar was critically injured and died in the attack. His son, Parsuram Jena, was severely injured.

Parsuram was first admitted and now shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. The incident occurred in Randia Panchayat.

Bhadrak Rural Police have reached the place and started an investigation into the happenings and identities of the accused.