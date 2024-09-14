Chicken farming banned in bird flu hotspots for 3 months

Puri: Puri district has become a bird flu hotspot. Chicken farming has been banned in blocks of Pipili, Satyabadi, Nimapada and Delang. The administration has been very active to curb the further spread.

Chicken farming has been stopped for three months in the bird flu infected areas. Puri administration has imposed restrictions on chicken farming for 3 months. The administration has said that poultry farming will be closed in Pipili, Delang, Nimapada and Satyabadi.

Similarly, poultry farms should not be opened within 1 km of infected areas. Poultry shall not be sent outside a radius of 1-10 kms. Chicken samples will be tested once in 15 days. The administration has said that if it comes negative, further steps will be decided.

According to reports, 55 out of 861 poultry farms in Pipili block have been sealed. There are 344 farms in Delang block. 64 farms have been cleared and sealed. Similarly, Animal Husbandry Department has sealed 22 poultry farms in Satyabadi.