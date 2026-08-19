Watch: Chhattisgarh woman protests outside lover’s Ganjam home after he marries another

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Ganjam: A woman, Ramakali Sahu, from Chhattisgarh protested outside the house of a man, Ashish Kumar Sahu, in Patadhara village, Ganjam district

She alleged that he dumped her after having had a relationship between themselves.

According to reports, Ramakali was working as a security guard and Ashish Kumar used to work there as an assistant security officer.

Ramakali Sahu, the woman has allegedly worked with a security company in Hyderabad.

There, she got acquainted with Ashish Kumar Sahu working as an assistant security officer in the same company.

As per the allegations, a love relation grew between the two and they stayed together like a married couple in Hyderabad and Ashish allegedly also assured to marry her.

Then Ashish went back to his home village in Ganjam. In March the woman has reported that he got married to another woman.

She saw the photograph and found it from the WhatsApp profile of his.

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Then, Ramakali came to his village in Ganjam and gave an written complaint against him at police station of Jagannathprasad in April.

As stated by her, it took several months to take actions on the report and said that until now no action has been taken.

After returning Patadhar, she reached Ashish’s house and started protesting outside his house demanding justice.

At that time, Ashish and his wife were not in the house, while his other family members reportedly locked the door of the house and went away.

Information about the protest reached the Jagannathprasad police and they started investigating the matter. The girl protested throughout the night.

Police is investigating the allegations while the relationship, marriage and the earlier complaint will also be investigated.

Watch the video here: