Chhattisgarh CM Writes to Odisha CM on Mahanadi Dispute, Welcomes Centre’s Role in Talks, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has welcomed the Centre’s role in the talks in the long-standing Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Sai expressed appreciation for the initiative to resolve the dispute through dialogue and mutual understanding. He said both states share a common interest in finding a fair, equitable and sustainable solution to the issue.

Sai welcomed the proposal to involve the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission (CWC) in the ongoing discussions between the two states. He said the participation of the central institutions as neutral facilitators would strengthen the credibility of the dialogue and provide expert guidance on complex technical matters.

The Chief Minister noted that representatives of Odisha and Chhattisgarh have held several meetings over the past several months, during which facts and information relating to the Mahanadi water dispute were exchanged and several contentious issues were discussed.

He said matters related to hydrology, the environment and development should be examined on the basis of facts and technical expertise. For this purpose, Sai proposed an early meeting involving representatives of both states, the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the CWC.

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The proposed meeting would discuss the framework for an expanded committee, the mechanism for exchanging information and the schedule for subsequent rounds of talks.

Sai expressed hope that the joint efforts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, with assistance from the central institutions, would pave the way for a fair, rational and long-term resolution of the Mahanadi water dispute and further strengthen mutual trust between the two neighbouring states.

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