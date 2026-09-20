Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai arrives in Bhubaneswar for two-days Odisha visit

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Bhubaneswar: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has arrived in Bhubaneswar on a two-day Odisha official visit today that is on September 20, 2026.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai met with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

The Chhattisgarh CM will hold high-level talks with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and visit prominent temples.

The main agenda of his visit to Odisha is to hold discussions with CM Mohan Charan Majhi to resolve the long-standing Mahanadi river water-sharing dispute.

CM Sai stated that an amicable resolution is expected soon, noting that both states have submitted consent to abide by the decision of the Central Water Commission (CWC).

During his two-day itinerary, Sai is scheduled to offer prayers at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

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On July 30, a crucial meeting was held in New Delhi over the sharing and management of Mahanadi river water. The meeting was chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and attended by Mohan Charan Majhi and Vishnu Deo Sai.

Officials from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Central Water Commission, along with the Senior officials of both states were also present in the meeting.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi described the discussions as positive and expressed optimism that a resolution could be reached through dialogue and mutual cooperation. Both states also agreed to continue technical discussions.

A dispute over the sharing of Mahanadi river water has persisted between Odisha and Chhattisgarh for years. Odisha has alleged that the flow of Mahanadi water into the state during the non-monsoon season is being adversely affected by various barrages and water projects constructed by Chhattisgarh in the upstream areas.

Odisha emphasized that these projects impact the inflow of water into the Hirakud Reservoir and the availability of water in the downstream regions.

Following Odisha’s request to resolve the dispute, the Central Government constituted the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal on March 12, 2018. Alongside the legal process, both states are now also seeking a resolution through discussions and at the technical level.