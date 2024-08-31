Chhatrapur Block Education Officer under Vigilance scanner

Advertisement

Berhampur: The Odisha vigilance sleuths conducted raid at three places of Block Education Officer (BEO), Chhatrapur in Ganjam district for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids have been carried on the property and office of Sitaram Patra, who is working as Block Education Officer (BEO) in Chhatrapur.

Simultaneous raids have been carried out by the Odisha Vigilance at his office in Chhatrapur, Ramkrushna nagar in Berhampur and his residence in Polsara.

Till the last reports were filed in, the raids is still underway.

