Chhath Puja celebrated at KIIT University, founder Achyuta Samanta extends wishes

Bhubaneswar: The famous sacred festival ‘Chhath Puja’ was celebrated with devotion and joy on the campus of the city-based KIIT University on Monday.

Students, especially from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, celebrated the festival on a grand scale in the presence of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta.

On this occasion, the students lovingly prepare traditional offerings like thekuwa, kheer, fruits, and other delicacies, and offer Arghya to the setting sun, praying for peace and prosperity. Their devotion fills the entire campus with divine energy and joy.

Meanwhile, the KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, who never misses the celebration of this beautiful tradition, extended his Chhath Puja wishes to one and all. “My heartfelt wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. May Chhathi Maiya bless everyone with happiness, good health, and prosperity,” he prayed.

