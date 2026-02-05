Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri express train derails near Jakhapura, no casualty reported

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express derailed near Jakhapura railway station in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday. No casualties have been reported yet.

“A minor derailment involving Train No. 22611 Chennai–New Jalpaiguri (MAS–NJP) Express occurred at 08:51 hrs on today morning while the train was passing through Jajpur Yard (JKPR). One AC coach and two General coaches derailed within yard limits. The train was moving at a very slow speed at the time of the incident”, read the release issued by ECoR.

The railways were alerted soon after the incident and rushed teams to the site to assess the situaion.

The exact cause of the derailment was not known at the time of reporting.

Railway officials are expected to assess the situation and initiate an inquiry.

