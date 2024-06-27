Checking drive in Bhubaneswar hotels to reduce illegal activities

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police has started a checking drive in Bhubaneswar hotels to reduce the occurrence of crime and illegal activities. The police checked in various hotels of the capital city on Wednesday night.

A check has been made on the people staying in the hotel. From time to time, miscreants coming from outside are seen staying in the hotel without proper documents. For this, the police went and checked various hotels in Kharvel Nagar, Shahid Nagar, Laxmi Sagar, Bharatpur, Khandagiri and Nayapalli police stations.

The purpose of this is the Safe City Drive motto. This shall prevent criminals or miscreants from staying in the hotel. Commissionerate Police has said that such a campaign is being conducted to stop looters and fraudsters from camping in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

In addition, strict orders have been issued for compliance with rules. The police have taken such steps to catch the criminals and anti-social elements. It is said that some criminals have easily camped in the capital because the hotel authorities have ignored the rules. Commissionerate Police has prepared a plan to curb the activities of robbers and cheats in the Capital by tightening the rules.

