Check details of President Droupadi Murmu’s 3-day visit to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will come to Odisha yet again, this time, on a three-day tour beginning from October 23 and is slated to take part in different events including laying the foundation stones for railway projects.

President Murmu will land at Bangriposi Helipad in Mayurbhanj district at 9.55 am on October 23. From there, she will proceed to Bangriposi railway station by road and lay the foundation of three new railway lines — Bangriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh, read an official notification.

Thereafter, she will also virtually lay the foundation of three projects — Tribal Research Centre, Dandabose Airport, and a sub-divisional hospital. She will then visit Uparbeda Government Upper Primary School in her village.

“On October 24, the President will visit Jagannath Temple in Puri and seek the blessings of the sibling deities. She is scheduled to attend the 75th anniversary celebration of Gobapandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya,” the release said adding that she will attend the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar.

In the evening around 6 pm, the President will attend the grand opening of the newly constructed judicial court complex in the state and will spend the night at Raj Bhawan.

On October 25, she will unveil a statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Niladri Vihar of Bhubaneswar before flying to Raipur.