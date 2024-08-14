Cheating husband caught on camera in Bhubaneswar from a hotel by woman!

Bhubaneswar: In an interesting piece of news, a cheating husband was caught on camera in Bhubaneswar by his wife and police on Wednesday. The man had allegedly booked three rooms in a hotel. Two of them were locked whereas in one was found the cheating husband.

According to reports, the woman had doubts on her husband hence she took the help of the police and reached the hotel in which he had booked the rooms. Drama unfolded as the hotel room’s door was opened by the police in the presence of the wife.

The husband was found in a compromising position with two women and a number of other incriminating materials were found on the bed, said reports. What is more interesting is that there there was yet another woman in the room who was also in a semi-naked state. The man has been identified as Abhinav Singh.

The Infocity police has now detained the cheating husband in Bhubaneswar and the three women and is questioning them. The wife has filed a complaint saying that the man used to regularly beat her up and verbally abuse her.

It has been further revealed by the police that a friend of Abhinav identified as Silu Mohanty has also been detained from the spot by the police and is being questioned. From preliminary reports, the police suspect that the women were a part of a sex racket that was running in the hotel in Bhubaneswar.