Chattisa Nijoga meeting to be held in Puri to decide schedule of rituals for holy month of Kartik

Puri: The Chattisa Nijoga meeting is scheduled to be held in Puri to decide the rituals and arrangements for the holy month of Kartik.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 pm under the chairmanship of the chief administrator of the temple. It will be attended by District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Chattisa Nijoga head and President and secretaries of all Nijogas.

Discussions will be held on the schedule of Kartik month. Various rituals to be held from the 14th of this month to the 15th of the next month. Similarly, there will be a discussion about the air-conditioning system in the Natamandap.

OBCC was entrusted with the responsibility for the streamlined darshan of divyang devotees through the ramp system, that shall also be discussed. A special diagram has been drawn up by the OBCC, which will be discussed in the meeting. Further details awaited.