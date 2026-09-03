Chandrika Hembram death case: Bhimsen Tudu gets conditional bail

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Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday has granted conditional bail to Bhimsen Prasad Tudu, the former OT&AS trainee arrested in connection with the death of medical student Chandrika Hembram.

The court granted him bail against two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

The court has barred Tudu from meeting or speaking to the witnesses in the case. If any witness finds that he has broken this condition, they can approach the court and inform it about the matter.

The body of 28-year-old Chandrika Hembram, an MBBS student from Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore, was found floating under suspicious circumstances in Kathajodi river near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu within Barang police limits on June 4 morning.

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After identifying her body, her family alleged that Tudu was responsible for the circumstances that led to her death. Police then registered a case of abetment of suicide against him.

He went missing after the case was registered and was arrested from Mayurbhanj on June 13.

Following his arrest, Tudu was suspended on the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.