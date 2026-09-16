Bomb blast in Chandaka kills elder brother, critically injures younger brother

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Bhubaneswar: One man died, and his younger brother was critically injured when a bomb exploded at Mahul village under Chandaka police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Mohan Padhi, and his younger brother, Madan Padhi, was injured in the explosion, as it reportedly went off in his hand.

According to a preliminary report, the brothers were allegedly attempting to throw a bomb used for hunting wild boars when it exploded.

The incident reportedly followed an argument between the two brothers over a mobile phone conversation.

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It is suspected that the fight was related to liquor, which may have preceded the dispute, though the circumstances are yet to be established.

Mohan received deadly wounds to his face and passed away after the explosion.

Madan sustained serious injuries in the blast and has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Kataka.

Chandaka Police have reached the blast site and started an investigation into the circumstances leading to the explosion and also to identify the source of the explosive.

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