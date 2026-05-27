Champua ACSO arrested by Odisha Vigilance

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Keonjhar: Dhumaram Murmu, the ACSO of Champua in Keonjhar district has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe.

Murmu was nabbed while he was taking Rs 15,000 bribe from a Co-operative official (in-charge of a local LAMPCS) in lieu of procurement of paddy done recently during the current KMS.

Accused ACSO Murmu was demanding bribe Rs 15,000 for allowing him recent procurement of paddy and with assurance to facilitate smooth procurement in upcoming seasons.

Murmu also threatened the Cooperative official unless the demanded bribe was paid to him, he would put the official in trouble in future.

Aggrieved by the demanded bribe, Co-operative official approached the Vigilance authorities. Besides, the ACSO was allegedly demanding bribes from other Paddy Procurement Centres, too.

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Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid today, wherein the accused ACSO was nabbed by the team of Odisha Vigilance in his office room for demanding and taking undue advantage (bribe) of from a Co-operative official.

Both hands wash as well as money purse of Naik gave positive chemical reaction, confirming taking and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented residential house of Murmu at Champua, residential house at Jonk, Nuapada and his office room.

Later he was arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.8 dated 26.05.2026 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Nabs NHM Junior Engineer For Taking Rs 5000 Bribe