Chair Thrown at Nisha Maharana during Jatra Performance in Athagarh, Watch

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Athagarh: Tension briefly erupted at a Jatra performance in Athagarh in Cuttack district of Odisha on Sunday night after spectators allegedly threw chairs and water bottles towards the stage while Jatra actress Nisha Maharana was performing on the stage.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night at Kaitha Chhaka in Athagarh, during the first-night performance of the newly formed Tarini Gananatya. The troupe was staging the Jatra play “Nisha Nisha Rati”, in which Nisha Maharana was performing.

According to reports, some spectators objected to what they considered an objectionable scene being presented on stage. During the performance, chairs and water bottles were allegedly thrown towards the stage, creating an uncomfortable situation for a while.

The incident reportedly occurred while Nisha Maharana was performing the scene. The situation later came under control.

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No immediate reaction from Nisha Maharana was available regarding the incident.

This is not for the first time that actress Nisha Maharana has faced such chair-thrown scene. Earlier also spectators have thrown chairs protesting against objectionable performance.

Watch the video here: