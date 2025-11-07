Chadakhai 2025: Non-Veg Markets In Odisha Witness Huge Crowds, Mutton Being Sold At Rs. 850 per kg

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The markets across Odisha on Friday witnessed huge crowds as a huge rush of people was seen to buy non-veg on the occasion of Chadakhai 2025. Though yesterday marked Chadakhai 2025 the end of the holy month of Kartika people shied away from buying non-veg as it was a Thursday.

Though the prices of most of the items are higher as compared to normal days, people do not hesitate to buy non-veg as it is Chadakhai and perfect occasion to enjoy non-veg food.

In order to meet the surplus demand, the shopkeepers have ordered fish, chicken and mutton from different places like Kolkata, Digha, Balasore, Pipili, Puri, Soro and Baghamari.

Hindus had abstained from non-veg food to observe the auspicious holy month of Kartik which came to an end yesterday. Chadkhai is the day for the foodies to indulge themselves in some non-vegetarian delicacies.

The non-vegetarian community in Odisha wait for the holy Kartik Month to get over to savour some of their favourite non-vegetarian food, especially on Chadakhai 2025 day.

Rohi, Bhakura, Ilisha, Prawns, Chandi (Pompfret) and Bhekti fish are in high demand. The mutton shops were filled with people in spite of the high prices.

The prices of the non-veg in the markets are as follows:

Mutton is priced at 850 per Kilo.

Chicken is being sold at 240 per Kilo.

Desi Chicken is being sold at 500 per Kilo.

Rohi and Bhakura fish are sold at 200 per Kilo.

Pomfret is selling at Rs 800 per Kilo.

Hilsa (Ilisi) is priced at 2000 per Kilo.

Shrimp/ prawn is priced at 400 per Kilo.

Bhekti is priced at 500 per Kilo.