Chadakhai 2024: Nov-veg prices skyrocket, know the prices

By KalingaTV Bureau
chadakhai in odisha

Bhubaneswar: As Odias bid adieu to the month of Kartika, they rejoice as they will be able to feast on non-vegetarian foods marking Chadakhai. However, the Chadakhai fervour got dim as it coincided with Sankranti (when people abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food) on Saturday.

As today is the next day following Sankranti and a Sunday, the non-vegetarian lovers can be seen flocking to the market to buy fish, chicken mutton, seafoods like oyster, prawn, shrimps etc. Despite high price, the foodies can be seen bustling through the crowd to get their hands on the best in the non-veg market.

Rohi, Bhakur, Ilisha, Prawns, Chandi, Bhekti fishes are in high demand. The mutton shops are also filled with people in spite of its high prices

The prices of the non-veg in the markets are as follows:

  • Mutton is priced at Rs 700 to 850 per Kilo.
  • Chicken is being sold at Rs 230 t0 250 per Kilo.
  • Bhakur fish is sold at Rs 300 to 320 per Kilo.
  • Rohi fish rates for Rs 280 to 300 per Kilo
  • Hilsa (Ilisi) is priced at Rs 2000 to 2100 per Kilo.
  • Chandi fish is sold at Rs 1200 to 1400 per kilo.
