Chadakhai 2024: Nov-veg prices skyrocket, know the prices

Bhubaneswar: As Odias bid adieu to the month of Kartika, they rejoice as they will be able to feast on non-vegetarian foods marking Chadakhai. However, the Chadakhai fervour got dim as it coincided with Sankranti (when people abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food) on Saturday.

As today is the next day following Sankranti and a Sunday, the non-vegetarian lovers can be seen flocking to the market to buy fish, chicken mutton, seafoods like oyster, prawn, shrimps etc. Despite high price, the foodies can be seen bustling through the crowd to get their hands on the best in the non-veg market.

Rohi, Bhakur, Ilisha, Prawns, Chandi, Bhekti fishes are in high demand. The mutton shops are also filled with people in spite of its high prices

The prices of the non-veg in the markets are as follows: