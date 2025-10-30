Centre to provide funds for construction of 92 railway overbridges in Odisha, CM Majhi thanks PM Modi

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Central Government has decided to provide funds for construction of a total of 92 railway overbridges in different parts of Odisha. The Union Railway Ministry has given necessary approval for the same.

It is worth noting that earlier it was decided that both the Railway Ministry and the State Government would bear the cost of these railway overbridges in the ratio of 50-50. However, the State Government had requested the Railway Ministry to bear the entire cost.

Considering the State Government’s request, the Union Railway Ministry has informed through a letter that it will bear the entire construction cost of 92 railway overbridges to be constructed in various parts of the State.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on behalf of the people of Odisha for this friendly step of the Central Government towards the development of Odisha’s infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has always paid special attention to the development of Odisha. Along with railways, roads, ports and air infrastructure, the Prime Minister has given utmost importance for the development of industry in the state.