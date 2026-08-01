Centre Releases Rs. 500 Crore Advance To Odisha As SDRF Support Amid Floods

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BHUBANESWAR: The Government of India has approved the advance release of ₹500 crore as the second instalment of the Central share of SDRF for Odisha for FY 2026–27, providing timely financial assistance amid the ongoing flood situation in the state. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to X and informed this today.

The funds are aimed at strengthening the state’s rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in flood-affected areas. Officials said the assistance will help provide necessary support to affected families and accelerate the restoration of normalcy in the impacted regions.

Expressing gratitude, the Odisha CM said, “We express our sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji for standing firmly with the people of Odisha and extending this timely support.”

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The early release of SDRF funds is expected to help the state administration expedite relief distribution, restoration of infrastructure, and rehabilitation work in districts hit by floods.

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