Centre notifies dedicated rail line for Vedanta’s Sijimali Bauxite Mine

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New Delhi: The Central Government has formally notified the development of a dedicated railway line to service the Vedanta-controlled Sijimali bauxite mine, aimed at strengthening mineral evacuation and improving logistics connectivity in the region.

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“In exercise of the powers, conferred by Clause (37A) of Section-2 of the Railways Act, 1989, the Central Government hereby notifies the following project as special railway project as mentioned in column (2) of the Table below in the State mentioned in column (3) of the Table, with effect from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazettee,” read the notification, published in The Gazette of India (Extraordinary) under S.O. 1983(E).