Centre gives green signal to Brutanga Irrigation Project in Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: The central government on Monday gave green signal for the construction of the Brutanga irrigation project in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

The Environment and Forest Department of the Union government gave its approval for the diversion of 1524.17 hectares of forest land for the construction of the Brutanga irrigation project.

With the development, the 30-year dream of the locals will get fulfilled while 23,000 hectares of land set to be irrigated and benefit the farmers and the general public of Daspalla and Nayagarh.

Notably, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during his visit to New Delhi had discussed the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister and the Union Minister for Environment and Forests for give nod to the Brutanga Irrigation Project.