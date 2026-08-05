Centre Confirms 422 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Operational in Odisha

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Odisha has brought 422 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the National Ayush Mission (NAM) into operation after upgrading an equal number of existing AYUSH dispensaries, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha, signalling a major expansion of traditional medicine-based primary healthcare in the state.

Responding to a question from Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Kumar Ray, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav said all 422 upgraded facilities are now functional. The centres deliver healthcare services through Ayurveda and other AYUSH systems, with the objective of expanding access to traditional medicine while strengthening grassroots healthcare.

The Minister said the upgradation was carried out with support from the Central Government under the National Ayush Mission, which provides assistance for developing AYUSH infrastructure across states. According to the Ministry, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are intended to improve access to affordable healthcare, encourage preventive health practices and reinforce primary healthcare services.

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Jadhav, however, clarified that the establishment of wellness centres at district headquarters does not fall directly under the Centre’s mandate. That responsibility rests with the respective state governments, while the Union Government extends financial and infrastructural support through the National Ayush Mission.

He further informed the House that any proposal to establish additional AYUSH wellness centres is assessed only after state governments submit their Annual Action Plans under the scheme. Once approved, the execution of these projects is carried out by the concerned state governments.

The Centre said the operationalisation of all 422 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs is expected to broaden the reach of affordable, holistic healthcare across Odisha by integrating traditional systems of medicine with the state’s primary healthcare network.