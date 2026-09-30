Centre Approves ₹44.91 Cr PRASHAD Fund to Revamp Odisha’s Maa Kichakeswari Temple

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Bhubaneswar: A major financial injection is set to revitalize one of northern Odisha’s most revered heritage landmarks, with the Union government authorizing ₹44.91 crore for the comprehensive overhaul of the Maa Kichakeswari Temple precinct.

Financed under the Ministry of Tourism’s flagship PRASHAD scheme (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive), the targeted capital outlay focuses on transforming Khiching, an ancient cultural hub located in Mayurbhanj district, into an upgraded spiritual travel destination.

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The planned interventions center on building modern visitor infrastructure while overhauling on-ground amenities for the thousands of devotees and tourists who travel to the historic temple complex. Upgrades will emphasize visitor convenience, site accessibility, and upgraded civic facilities designed to ease movement around the sacred grounds.

Beyond direct enhancements to the temple compound, administrative planners view the investment as an economic catalyst for Mayurbhanj district. Increasing footfall to Khiching is projected to stimulate regional hospitality, trade, and service networks, channeling tourism spending directly into local hands.

The allocation aligns with the central government’s broader national mandate to modernize prominent cultural and religious sites while safeguarding India’s architectural and spiritual heritage.