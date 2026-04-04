Centre announces Rs 447 crore Highway upgrade for Odisha, watch

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Bhubaneswar: To further strengthen road connectivity in Odisha, the Central government has announced Rs 447.11 crore for the improvement of roads from Kurumpuri to Rajkhariar in Odisha. Under this project, a total of 103.52 km of NH-353 and NH-59 passing through Nuapada and Balangir districts will be worked on.

Some of the key benefits of this project:

Inter-state connectivity: This road will directly connect Raipur-Mahasmund region of Chhattisgarh with Berhampur and Gopalpur ports of Odisha.

Benefits for 5 districts: This will make passenger and goods transportation in Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts easier and faster.

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Safe Travel: Black spots on the road will be repaired and paved shoulders will be constructed. This will make travel safer, especially for bikers.

Tourism Development: Once this road is completed, it will be easier to travel to and from major tourist destinations like Daringbadi and Sunabeda Sanctuary. It will also boost the local economy.

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