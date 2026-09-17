Centre accepts Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena’s resignation

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Bhubaneswar: The Central government has accepted Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena’s resignation paving the way for the Odisha government to appoint his successor.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an official notification on September 11 regarding the 2013-batch IPS officer’s resignation. “The President is pleased to accept the resignation of Jagmohan Meena, IPS (OD: 2013), from the Indian Police Service with effect from Sept 11, 2026,” read the notification.

It is to be noted here that Jagmohan Meena had earlier resigned from the government services citing personal reasons.

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During his services in Odisha police administration, Meena has served as Superintendent of Police (SP) of different districts including Malkangiri, Kataka, and Ganjam. Besides, he handled law-and-order duties, anti-Maoist operations and crime control.

Also Read: Jagmohan Meena Resignation Accepted By Odisha Government