Central Range DIG Satyajit Naik reviews police arrangements in Puri

Puri: Central DIG Satyajit Naik today reviewed and oversaw police arrangements at Puri today, following a bomb blast incident in Delhi yesterday. The security of Sri Jagannath Temple and other religious places in the City and Coastal security has been heightened.

Senior officials present during the review included Puri SP, Commandant Indian Coast Guard, Commandant, Deputy Commandant Swatantra Mandir Suraksha Vahini (SSMSV), Assistant Fire Officer, Puri, Additional SP, Special Branch Special, AIG, Marine Security and Police Officers from Puri district.

Meanwhile, the police have taken the following security measures:

Enhanced security checks and frisking at Srimandir and surrounding areas

Increased police presence and patrolling in crowded places, including hotels, bus stands, and railway stations

Advisory issued to the general public to report any suspicious articles or activities

Visible policing has been ensured, and police patrolling has been increased

Field officers have been briefed to maintain vigilance and take necessary precautions

The situation is being closely monitored, and necessary action is being taken to ensure the safety and security of devotees and pilgrims.