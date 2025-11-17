Central Range DIG intensifies raid following identification of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jagatsinghpur district

Advertisement

Jagatsinghpur: Central Range DIG Satyajit Nayak held a press meet at the Sadbhavana Hall of the Collector’s office regarding the identification of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators at Beherampur and Dhanipur in the district.

During the press briefing, DIG Nayak stated that, as per the directions of the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, and the DGP, strong measures are being taken across the State to identify and act against suspicious and illegally residing foreign nationals. In this context, intensive raids are being carried out in Jagatsinghpur district under the direct supervision of the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police.

Yesterday, raids were conducted under the leadership of the Additional SP and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, during which three suspects were detained. Police seized 10 sharp-edged weapons of various types and one country-made firearm from their possession. During the operation, a scuffle had taken place between the police and the suspected infiltrators.

Today, under the direct supervision and presence of the District Collector and the SP, illegal encroachments on Government land at Beherampur in the forenoon and Dhanipur in the afternoon were demolished with the help of bulldozers. The eviction operations were carried out in two phases. In the first phase, 10 asbestos-roof houses were demolished, and in the second phase, 6 to 7 illegal encroachments were removed. Three platoons of police were deployed for the operation.

According to the DIG, this is a continuous process, in which suspects undergo detection, followed by deletion of illegal claims, and finally deportation as per law.

The District Collector J. Sonal, informed that, as directed by the Chief Minister and under the leadership of the DIG, the district administration and police administration are carrying out continuous identification activities across more than 1300 revenue villages and 198 panchayats. He added that strict legal action will be taken against suspicious illegal infiltrators after proper investigation.

Superintendent of Police, Ankit Kumar Verma, stated that 3 persons were detained yesterday, and more than 10 persons have been detained today, and their verification is in progress. Some have admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals, while others have failed to produce valid identity documents, land records, or proof of residence during verification. Their inquiry is underway.

The SP also advised house owners renting rooms to people from outside the State to verify their identity documents and inform the nearest police station. He further stated that special operations in hotels, guest houses, etc., are being conducted, not only in this district or State but across the entire country.

Given the successful implementation of the identification and action process in Jagatsinghpur district, the DIG praised the District Collector, the SP, and their teams for their commendable work.

