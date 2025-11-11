Central govt hands over Odisha Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scam to CBI

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central government has handed over the sensational Odisha Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Central government has issued an official order for the CBI investigation into the case pertains to alleged rigging and large-scale malpractice in the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024, including organized attempts to influence results and other offences linked to the recruitment process.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Central Government with the consent of the State Government of Odisha, issued vide NotificationNo.37152, dated 31.10.2025, General Administration and Public Grievance Department, hereby extends the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment over the entire State of Odisha for investigation/supervision and other required action in the FIR No.CID CB PS vide case No. 07/2025/ dated 1st October 2025 registered at CID CB Police Station, Cuttack under sections 319(2)/318(4)/338 /336(3)340(2) /111/61(2) /3(5) BNS-2023, read with Sec 11(1)/12(1) of The Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act-2024 relating to irregularities in the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024 examination which was scheduled to be held on 5th& 6th October, 2025,” read a notification issued by the central government today.

“The consent is also accorded for investigation of attempts, abetments and conspiracies in relation to or in connection with the offences in the said case and any other offences committed in the course of same transaction arising out of the same facts,” it added.

With today’s development, the CBI team can now exercise powers across Odisha for investigation and supervision of this specific case.