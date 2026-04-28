CDA organises Patha Utsav, turning streets into hubs of culture and wellness

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Cuttack: The Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday successfully organised “Patha Utsav” on the road in front of Barabati Stadium, transforming a key stretch of the silver city into a lively hub of culture, fitness and community engagement.

The event was held from 6 AM to 9 AM and witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens across all age groups.

Through the Patha Utsav the CDA’s objective is to promote Cuttack’s rich artistic heritage, cultural vibrancy and social harmony while encouraging a healthier and more active lifestyle among residents. By reclaiming public space for people-curricular activities, the event created an inclusive environment where families, youth and senior citizens could come together to celebrate community spirit.

The event was graced by several eminent dignitaries, including Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation Subhash Chandra Singh, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous, Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal, CMC Deputy Mayor Damayanti Majhi, Principal of Indira Gandhi Women’s College Dr. Bandita Dash, and other distinguished dignitaries.

The programme began with dignitaries paying rich tributes to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das on his birth anniversary. Speakers highlighted his immense contribution to the formation of Odisha as a separate state and his enduring legacy in shaping Odia identity and pride. The tribute set a meaningful tone for the day, connecting cultural celebration with historical remembrance.

The festival featured a vibrant mix of activities designed to engage the public. Yoga sessions and fitness demonstrations encouraged participants to adopt healthier lifestyles, while sports activities brought energy and enthusiasm to the venue. Music and dance performances by local artists created a festive atmosphere, showcasing the rich cultural talent of the region.

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Adding to the excitement, popular Odia actors Suryamayee Mohapatra, Nikita Mishra, Subhasish Sharma and Subham entertained the audience with power-packed performances, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. Singer Antara Chakraborty mesmerised the audience with her melodious voice, adding a musical highlight to the celebrations.

In addition to performances, the event included a wide array of attractions catering to diverse interests. Activities such as face painting, traditional games, and creative workshops added a playful and engaging dimension to the event.

Art and craft displays further enhanced the visual appeal of Patha Utsav, offering a platform for local artisans to showcase their work. These exhibits not only celebrated creativity but also supported local talent by connecting them directly with the community.

The overwhelming response from the public reflected the success of the initiative. Hundreds of residents from different parts of Cuttack gathered to take part in the celebrations, turning the stretch near Barabati Stadium into a lively and colourful public space. The event nurtured a strong sense of belonging and community pride among participants.

Patha Utsav stands as a testament to CDA’s commitment to creating people-friendly urban spaces and promoting cultural engagement by blending recreation, wellness and heritage.

The CDA expresses gratitude to all participants, artists and stakeholders who contributed to making the event a grand success and reaffirmed its commitment to organising similar initiatives in the future.

Also Read: KISS Solemnly Commemorates Birth Anniversary Of Madhusudan Das