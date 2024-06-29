CCTV cameras will be installed in all mandis in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed in all the Mandis in Odisha, informed Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister of Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare.

Minister Patra have also said, that GPS will be installed in all the vehicles engaged in the transportation of the paddy

The CCTV cameras will be in all mandis on a priority basis to ensure transparency during the purchase of paddy and stop corruption. Will take action on the spot if found guilty, informed Krushna Patra.

This project will be implemented in two months and there is also a target to set up cold storage units in each block of the state, says Minister Patra.