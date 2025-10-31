CBSE Regional Science Exhibitions 2025-26 begins at KiiT International School

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The two-day CBSE Regional Science Exhibitions 2025-26 began at KiiT International School in Bhubaneswar today and is slated to conclude tomorrow (November 1).

The annual event featured 200 projects by 120 students from 120 leading schools of Odisha. The theme of the CBSE Regional Science Exhibitions 2025-26 is “STEM for Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Mark Lindsay Coleman, the Head of International Curriculum of KiiT International School graced the event as the guest of honour. Priyankoo Kashyap Das, the Vice Principal of the school, Organizing School coordinator Jayadev Mishra and Mentor Subash Rout were also present.

Students showcased their science projects, especially in the fields of science, technology, mathematics and engineering. The school authorities said that all these projects will be evaluated by eminent personalities.

Through this Science Exhibitions, students can exchange ideas with each other, which will increase their knowledge, said Mark Lindsay Coleman.

At the end the organizers expressed their gratitude to Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT-KISS and KiiT International School, and Monalisa Bal, the Chairperson of KiiT International School, for encouraging them to organize such a wonderful event.

