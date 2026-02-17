CBSE exams of Class 10 and Class 12 to commence today

Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 and Class 12 exams will commence today. From today, the theory exams of these classes of the schools under the CBSE Board will be held.

The exams for both the classes will commence at 10:30 am. The exams for class 10 will continue till March 10.

The exams for class 12 will continue till April 9. Students of class 10 will appear for the mathematics paper today.

Similarly, students of class 12 will appear for the biotechnology, shorthand, entrepreneurship, Hindi or English paper today.