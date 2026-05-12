CBSE Class 12 Results Likely to be Out Today at 12 Noon, watch

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Bhubaneswar: The results of the Class 12 examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are likely to be released today at 12 noon today.

Once the results are released, candidates can check them on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

In addition, the results will also be available through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, IVRS, and SMS.

According to information, after the CBSE Class 10 results were published last month, the CBSE Board announced the dates for the Class 10 second board examination. The exam will be held from May 15 to 21. The examination will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

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This is the first time CBSE has decided to conduct a second board examination. Students who scored lower marks can appear for the repeat examination. This opportunity allows students to take exams in three subjects: one must be a language subject, and the other two can be additional subjects.

The move has been welcomed by parents and students across various quarters.

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