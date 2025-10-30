CBI’s most wanted fugitive fraudster arrested from Bhubaneswar airport

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Dwibendu Moharana, a fugitive fraudster who was in the most wanted list of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was arrested from the Bhubaneswar Airport today.

According to reports, Moharana, who is said to be a resident of Cuttack City, was arrested soon after he landed at the Bhubaneswar Airport from Abu Dhabi this morning.

The immigration team detained Moharana based on a Lookout Circular issued by a Delhi court. He was wanted for allegedly defrauding multiple individuals of crores of rupees in Delhi before fleeing to Dubai.

The CISF personnel intercepted him upon arrival and handed him over to the Airport Police. Officials confirmed that Moharana was immediately transferred to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further interrogation.

Sources revealed that his arrest followed months of surveillance and coordination between central agencies. The CBI had earlier flagged his name and issued alerts across major airports.

Moharana’s alleged scam involved collecting large sums from unsuspecting investors under false promises. Victims filed complaints across Delhi, prompting the CBI to launch a full-scale investigation.

At the time of arrest, Moharana was traveling alone. Authorities are now probing his network and financial trail. The Airport Police registered preliminary statements and handed over all documents to the CBI team.