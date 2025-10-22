CBI to probe Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scam: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has decided to hand over the investigation of the much-discussed Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It is worth noting that there were allegations of widespread irregularities and corruption in the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination, said the CMO in a press release adding that the investigation has been given to the Odisha Crime Branch CID. The investigation done so far has revealed that the roots of this corruption may have spread to other states including Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. In addition, there is also suspicion that an inter-state organized criminal gang is involved in this corruption.

In view of all this, the Chief Minister has decided to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to completely expose this corruption and bring all the criminals involved in it to justice and give exemplary punishment, read the press release.

In addition, the state government is considering setting up a permanent commission for selection of personnel in the police and other uniformed services, it added.